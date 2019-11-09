John Travolta Shares a Rare Photo of His Son as They Enjoy a Fun-Filled Outing

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 6:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Ready for takeoff!

John Travolta was having some fun on Saturday, after snapping and sharing a rare photo of his 8-year-old son, Benjamin Hunter. The 65-year-old actor and his son spent some quality time together in the cockpit of an airplane, with Ben looking more than ready to fly off into the air. Now, that's what we call ridin' in style!

"My son Ben is taking my place!" the Gotti actor captioned his Instagram post. "His first A380 @qantas flight." Like father, like son!

As some might recall, John is an ambassador for Qantas Airways, which is what he was referring to in his post. According to the airline's website, the 65-year-old star became an ambassador in June 2002Hugh Jackman and Adam Goodes are also ambassadors.

Read

John Travolta's Bold New Look Has the Internet Buzzing

Travolta's latest post comes as a delightful surprise to his Instagram followers, considering he rarely uploads images of his two kids—Ben and 19-year-old Ella Bleu—online. He shares his children with wife, Kelly Preston.

Last month, the Gotti actor posted a family photo, which included both his wife and daughter. Oh, and Kirstie Alley (no big deal!) "Celebrating Kelly's birthday with family and friends," he said.

In the spring, both Kelly and John shared a special birthday tribute to their late son, Jett, who passed away at the age of 16 in 2009. On what would've been Jett's 27th birthday, the 56-year-old actress wrote, "Happy Birthday Jetty, my sweet love."

Additionally, the Grease star said, "Happy birthday my son I love you!" He also shared a fan painting of his son.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ John Travolta , Celebrities , Celebrity Families , Celeb Kids , Kids , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.