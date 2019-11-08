Kenya Moore Teases The Real Housewives of Atlanta Showdown With NeNe Leakes

Kenya Moore twirled her way back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and she's keeping things, well, real.
"Fans can expect to see me working through my issues with my marriage, working through being a CEO mom and balancing career and life," Kenya told E! News. "And they can see me having fun with the girls, and also they can see the original feisty twirl in action and someone who certainly brings the drama and brings the shade."
There's no love lost Kenya and The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes. Kenya previously said NeNe was dead to her, especially after the former The New Normal star tried to spit on her. But is it really over between these two one-time pals?
"I don't have a relationship with NeNe. I don't think that she has a true friendship with anyone on the show and I think it's unfortunate that Cynthia is no longer he friend because Cynthia was a great friend to NeNe," Kenya said about the friendship breakdown between Cynthia Bailey and NeNe.
Kenya said she never says never, and she is a forgiving person, but she knows who her real friends are and who the real, "genuine personalities" are on the show.
Click play on the video above to hear what Kenya had to say about NeNe attempting to spit on her. "I feel like it's inhumane and downright nasty," Kenya said.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
