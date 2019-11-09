Holiday Gifts for Him 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays will be here before you know it, and in between decking the halls for the upcoming season we have one question for you: do you know what to get the men in your life? This holiday season, rather than giving him something predictable, think outside the box with deeply personal and customizable finds from affordable fashion to smart tech must-haves to useful tools to simplify everyday life.

Is the special guy in your life outdoorsy? Maybe he'd benefit from a plushy North Face puffer jacket or how about a Yeti insulated mug? Maybe he's a gamer or smart tech junkie who'd love a Nintendo Switch or Fitbit? Either way, we've handpicked the latest and coolest gift ideas for the men in your world. From IPA beer-making kits to on-trend Ugg slippers, you'll be able to give him something memorable, useful and next-level all at the same time. Our favorite? This stylish Hershel hard shell carry-on luggage.

Here are ten of our favorites below.