Katie Holmes Has Found Her Workout Buddy in Daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes has seemingly endless acting credits on her resume. But, as it turns out, her favorite role happens offscreen: Being mom to daughter Suri Cruise.

"I feel very blessed to have such a special daughter," she raved of her 13-year-old in Shape's December issue. "Being her mom is absolutely the greatest gift and privilege."

In Suri—who she shares with ex Tom Cruise—the actress has not only found a best friend, but also a sweat buddy. "Sometimes I work out with my daughter," she told the publication. "It just depends on the day. We have our routines and occasionally they overlap. But I don't force her to work out with me because I know that's lame."

Beyond spinning, boxing and yoga, the Dawson's Creek alum also makes sure to take care of her body outside of the gym. "I'm a big believer in self-care," the 40-year-old revealed. "It's better for everybody if you're taking care of yourself. Those moments are really worth it. I like to get massages."