Joanna Krupa Gives Birth to Her First Child and Shares Sweet Photos

Joanna Krupa is a mom!

The 40-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum and model gave birth to her and husband Douglas Nunes' first child, a baby girl, on Sunday.

"One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life," she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her cuddling their daughter in a hospital bed, skin-on-skin. "Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm. All I can say is women are true warriors."

She also shared a pic of her husband kissing the child as a nurse lifts her up after an exam.

Krupa had announced her pregnancy in May, sharing on Instagram a photo of herself holding a positive home pregnancy test.

"Hi Guys! Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone," she wrote at the time. "Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can't wait to meet this little [angel emoji]."

"Well it's about time!" Nunes commented. That took a lot of work!"