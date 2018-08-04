Joanna Krupa Is Married Again: Real Housewives Alum Weds Douglas Nunes

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 4, 2018 12:07 PM

Joanna Krupa, Douglas Nunes, Wedding

Joanna Krupa is a married woman again!

The 39-year-old former Real Housewives of Miami star and model wed businessman Douglas Nunes in the city of Krakow in her native Poland on Saturday. He posted on his Instagram page a selfie of the two sitting inside a car after the ceremony.

"Done deal!" he wrote.

Krupa also posted a photo of her and Nunes. The bride wore a white, off-the-shoulder mermaid-style wedding gown with a long train and her hair styled in an updo with a fingertip veil. She carried a bouquet of pink and white peonies. The groom wore a navy suit.

"It was a very private and small family gathering," Krupa wrote. "Wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love."

Krupa and Nunes, president of entertainment company 451 Media Group, got engaged in May, eight months after she finalized her divorce from nightclub owner and businessman Romain Zago.

They were married for four years split in 2017. They have no children together.

