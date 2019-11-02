Trisha Paytas Claims to Have Gotten Married and Has Post-Wedding Celebration at Criss Angel's Show

Here comes the bride!

YouTube star Trisha Paytas shocked fans on Friday night by claiming to have gotten married in Las Vegas, a week after announcing an engagement and wedding. Paytas did not name the mystery spouse, but did share a video. It shows the star wearing wedding attire onstage at Criss Angel's Mindfreak show at the Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino, where the illusionist and his audience offered their congratulations.

"Today was wild," Paytas, 31, tweeted. "I got married and got to go on stage with @CrissAngel. So much to talk about but I'll see u on Monday social media ...gotta wrap my head around all this...also #mindfreak is THE best show I've ever seen .....always. !! Criss' #1 fan for life."

In a video posted on Instagram, the YouTube star appears onstage with Angel at his show, wearing a feathered white top paired with a white mini skirt, knee-high boots and a veil.