See Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Incredible 2019 Halloween Costumes

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Halloween bonanza has officially begun.

Every year, we can count on Live and its famous hosts to get completely into the Halloween spirit with an impressive and seemingly endless array of costumes planned for their show. For this year's episode, the hosting duo, their team and fellow guest celebrities stuck to the theme of "viral moments"—and there were plenty of them.

To kick things off, Ripa and Seacrest hopped on horses in the middle of a New York City street as an ode to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" music video. Clearly, these two were fully committing to the theme.

Once inside, the transformations continued. The pair crossed famous horror movie figures with viral internet crazes, including Pennywise as a YouTube makeup guru and The Exorcist's Regan MacNeil doing the "Microwave Challenge."

Of course, no viral-themed episode would be complete without the squad taking on the beloved characters of "Baby Shark." But, before we could calm down, Kelly and Ryan did their best imitations of Katy Perry as a cheeseburger and Taylor Swift as French fries hugging while executive producer Michael Gelman channeled his inner Versace fashionista as Jennifer Lopez on the runway.