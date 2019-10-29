Be Winter Ready With These 7 H&M Layered Essentials

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 4:00 AM
Year after year, as the impending temperature drops and we peer into our closets to take on the colder months, tackling winter fashion is never easy. Soft cashmere-kissed sweaters, go-to suede ankle booties, and fashion-forward earmuffs are what are winter wardrobe dreams are made of. In reality, as the season changes and winter sets in, do you find yourself in a fashion rut? Repeating all your usual wardrobe suspects in an effort just to get to warmer times?
It's OK. Breathe. We've got you. Rather than falling in a rabbit hole of shapeless jeans, oversized sweaters, and ill-fitting jackets to trudge through the upcoming winter months, get ahead of the curve and think outside the box with some on-trend layered essentials. We're talking statement pieces that you can mix and match that will keep you warm and stylish all season long.
Need inspiration? Look to H&M's winter essentials for inspiration. From bold and bright knit mock-turtlenecks to printed wide-cut prairie dresses, these versatile pieces are perfect for achieving that layered look and will give you a bounty of fashion motivation moving into these colder months.
Here are seven of our favorites below.
Be bold in this boxy, long-sleeved mock-turtleneck sweater with dropped shoulders. Also available in beige, taupe, gray, yellow, and striped. Add a fun nail polish and get the season bright.
Suit up in this brilliant knee-length, double-breasted coat in woven wool-blend fabric. Also available in black and dark melange. Pair it with your favorite booties.
Elevate your leggings with these faux leather leggings with creases. Also available in black, khaki, and dark green.
We found your new go-to turtleneck! This fitted jersey is perfect for all your outfits and affordable AF. Also available in polka dot, yellow, floral and black.
Channel your inner rebel with this biker jacket in soft faux leather with quilted details.
Flirty meets fun with this pleated ankle-length skirt. Also available in black, dark navy, black/roses, and burgundy.
Shop all the H&M winter essentials at H&M.com!
