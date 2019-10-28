Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Kids Steal the Show in Family's Vanity Fair Cover

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their two kids, Luna and Miles, graced the cover of Vanity Fair's December 2019 issue, which was released on Monday. The family photo showed the 40-year-old EGOT winner kissing the 33-year-old cookbook author's cheek while their little ones snuggled up next to them. The kiddos certainly stole the show, too. Their 3-year-old daughter gave a sweet smile as she playfully kicked up her foot for the camera. Just like her mom, she was also a total fashionista, wearing a dress by AMAI. As for her 1-year-old baby brother, he looked adorable as he posed in his diaper and nestled in his dad's arms.

The cover wasn't the only precious pic in the issue. There were also photos of the family members enjoying an impromptu dance party in their backyard, dressing up in costumes and enjoying a bubble bath. What's more, there was a sweet snapshot of Legend and his son sitting at the piano.

In addition, readers got a small glimpse into the family's household. For instance, the writer set the scene of a typical Sunday afternoon. According to the magazine, Luna was "running away" from her baby brother, "who desperately wants to hug her." The little lady also wore a bright orange, one-shoulder bathing suit and asked her dad to put on his trunks. Apparently, the "All of Me" artist had promised to take her for a swim after her nap. But after they jumped in and found the water to be too cold, they decide to give it another go the next day.

"Did you hear that? It will be better tomorrow," Legend told Luna. "Tomorrow, we rise and shine."