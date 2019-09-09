Amanda Edwards/WireImage, SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 6:15 AM
Chrissy Teigen has a few words for Donald Trump.
After the president referred to the 33-year-old star as John Legends "filthy mouthed wife," Teigen took to Twitter to let her followers know what she really thinks of the commander in chief.
It all started on Sunday when Trump shared a message about criminal justice reform.
"When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn't come close...." he wrote at the start of a series of tweets. "A man named @VanJones68 and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is—but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed. "Anchor" @LesterHoltNBC doesn't even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it. And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!"
After seeing the tweet, Teigen shared a message of her own.
"Lol what a p---y ass bitch," she wrote. "Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president."
But she didn't stop there.
"Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the p--y ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day," she wrote, referencing her 3-year-old daughter.
She then added, "The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch."
Soon, other social media users started tweeting about Trump's comment.
I love you guys https://t.co/oQIaeBdxF1— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019
Even the hashtag #FilthyMouthedWife started trending on Twitter. However, a new hashtag began to emerge.
"I'm very, very serious. Very serious. Do NOT allow #PresidentP---yAssBitch to trend. I'm begging you. Begging. #PresidentP---yAssBitch," Ellen DeGeneres' producer Andy Lassner tweeted.
"No guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentP---yAssBitch, not yours!!!!!!" Teigen replied.
Soon, Legend got in on the action.
"Please don't make this foul mouthed hashtag trend #PresidentP---yAssBitch," the artist wrote.
He also claimed "@Twitter won't let Twitter be great. I understand #PresidentP---yAssBitch is vile and absolutely should not trend."
In addition, he referenced Trump's wife Melania Trump., "Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody—ANYBODY—will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you."
He then added, "Your country needs you, Melania." He also re-shared a viral photo of the First Lady with Justin Trudeau.
"Ah yes, Melania is otherwise occupied. My apologies," he wrote.
After a while, Teigen started using the phrase for other scenarios.
"Fuuuuu---k I got pasta on my couch," she tweeted. "Karma is a p---y ass bitch."
Teigen and Trump's Twitter war has been going on for years. He even blocked her on the social network back in 2017. The cookbook author also poked a little fun at Trump after a judge ruled he could no longer block critics on Twitter.
