Chrissy Teigen Gushes Over John Legend After He Misses His Flight to be With Her

Get ready to swoon!

It's no secret that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the definition of relationship goals. And on Sunday, the two proved why they continue to be everyone's favorite celebrity couple.

According to the 33-year-old cookbook author, her husband was on a plane from London and scheduled to land in Washington D.C. However, he pulled a move straight out of a romantic comedy film, and decided to catch a flight to Los Angeles instead.

Aside from this gesture being super sweet, the EGOT winner also watched the UK version of Love Island with his wife—now that's what we call love.

"I do not normally brag about john, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island UK because I haven't been feeling like myself lately," the model shared on Twitter. "Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank u."