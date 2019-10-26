Celebs Send Their Support to Meghan King Edmonds Amid Split From Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds are going their separate ways.

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars have decided to split after five years of marriage. According to US Weekly, who cited multiple sources, reports the former MLB player filed for divorce on Friday, Oct. 25. He filed for divorce a day after they celebrated their five-year anniversary.

Additionally, Bravo reported on the couple's breakup, which came a day after Meghan told the network she and Jim were "working" on their marriage.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old lifestyle blogger and reality TV personality seemingly commented on the news. "So raw," she shared on Instagram, alongside a makeup-free selfie. After uploaded her candid photo, it didn't take long for her famous friends to offer their love and support.

"Love you sister, you've got this..." Todd Chrisley wrote. "Big hugs," Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge replied. "You are a strong woman Megs. Love you you."