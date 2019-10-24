Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photo Missing From Buckingham Palace Table

Can you spot the missing photo? The Internet has.

In the past, eagle eyed royals fans have spotted an array of family photos on a table in Buckingham Palace, including when Queen Elizabeth II met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July. The framed snaps can typically be seen in the background of the monarch's photographed meetings, but during her meeting on Tuesday with Kisha Alexander-Grant, High Commissioner for Grenada, one was noticeably missing.

Just a few months ago, three photos were arranged atop the table: one of Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton from their engagement shoot, a second of William and Prince Harry in uniform and a third of Harry and Meghan Markle, believed to be for their engagement.

However, while the snaps of William with Harry and Kate remain, the shot of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was no longer on the table when cameras captured it this week, instantly sending the Internet buzzing.