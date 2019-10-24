Kelly Ripa Claps Back After "Extreme Poverty" Comments Spark "Fake Outrage"

Attention critics, don't wag your "tired fingers" at Kelly Ripa.

Earlier this week, the daytime star went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she talked about her son Michael Consuelos' life at New York University.

"I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he's chronically poor. I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now," she shared with Jimmy Kimmel. "Now that he's living on his own, he's called three times, ‘Halloween envelope arrived?' Just so he can have electricity. He's experiencing being an adult."

Lo and behold, some on the Internet took issue with her "extreme poverty" wording. But after receiving some criticism, Kelly decided to fight back.

"Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non parent subsidized apt with roommates," she shared in the comments section of an Instagram post. "I'm used to getting a lot of slack because people love to have fake outrage over something they didn't see. They only read a headline and wag their tired fingers."