In Praise of Kelly Ripa, Our New Clapback Queen

"I love a clapback. I love a troll but I love to troll a troll. Like, if you're gonna troll me, then I'm gonna troll back. And that, we can all agree, that is the way God intended."

That was Kelly Ripa throwing down the gauntlet to all internet haters during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show all the way back in March, letting them know that if they come for her, she will come right back for them.

And though there are many celebs who have been perfecting the art of the clapback—the act of returning fire when digitally shot at in effort to shut. it. down.—Ripa has shown time and time again just how skilled she is at it. She is not one to be trifled with. She will not suffer your foolishness in silence. Her day job may be that of America's Sweetheart on LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan, but she's assumed a new title this year: Queen of the Clapback.