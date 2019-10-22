Here's What Happened When Rihanna and Drake Reunited at His Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 4:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rihanna, Drake

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Please don't stop this celebration, Drake!

The Grammy winner's birthday may not be until later this week. But on Monday night, the "Hotline Bling" rapper decided to celebrate his special day early with a surprise gathering.

E! News has learned Drake and several members of his OVO crew headed to Poppy nightclub for a fun night out. And guess who showed up? The one and only Rihanna.

"Rihanna made an appearance and stayed for several hours. She was with two girlfriends and was escorted to Drake's table by security," a source shared with E! News. "Her and Drake were talking for a while and were smiling and laughing. It seemed like a very pleasant interaction and they looked like they were having fun together as friends."

Based on Instagram Stories, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Lyrica Anderson was also hanging out with Rihanna inside the Hollywood hot spot.

Watch

Rihanna Talks Inspo for New Visual Autobiography 'Rihanna'

And according to an eyewitness, everyone in attendance was having a great time.

Lyrica Anderson, Rihanna

Instagram

"Rihanna was dancing to the music and bobbing her head and seemed to be in a good mood. The whole vibe was very chill," our source shared. "Drake had a huge smile on his face and looked excited to see Rihanna when she arrived."

During the celebration, Drake had several bottles of Dom Perignon and Don Julio 1942 brought out to the table along with Hennessy. His crew even ordered McDonalds French fries and chicken nuggets for friends to enjoy.

DJ Premier and Balthazar Getty were DJing for a majority of the night and hip-hop music appeared to be the genre of choice.

Lyrica Anderson, Rihanna

Instagram

As for the fashion, pictures obtained by The Shade Room show Rihanna wearing sparkling bottoms, stilettos and a loose oversized sweater. As for Drake, he sported a black turtleneck with matching pants and dress shoes.

Pop culture fans will remember when the pair famously dated in 2016. Whether it was their epic collaborations or heartfelt speeches, the chemistry was undeniable.

"She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22-years-old. She's one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I've looked up to her, even though she's younger than me," Drake famously shared at the 2016 MTV VMAs. "She's a living, breathing legend in our industry.

But in a true Hollywood love story, busy schedules led these two to break up with Rihanna currently dating Hassan Jameel. At least they are shining bright like diamonds—as friends.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Rihanna , Drake , Celebrities , Birthdays , Couples , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.