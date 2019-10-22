Mean Girls' Lizzy Caplan Thinks Janis Ian Was the Villain

That's so fetch!

Lizzy Caplan is best known for her role in the hit 2004 film Mean Girls where she played snarky, yet lovable teenager Janis Ian. While many fans who have adored the movies for years would say that Lizzy's character was plotting evil schemes, it was all in the name of justice. However, on Buzzfeed News' show AM to DM, Lizzy revealed that she's not so sure her character had the best intentions.

After becoming aware of a viral twitter thread stating that Janis was actually the villain of the movie, Lizzy hops on-board with the idea. "She's layered," Lizzy joked about her character before she confirmed her true feelings. "She was a bit craftier than the other mean girls. She was like a mean girl with spy plans."

Her interview comes on the heels of Mean Girls celebrating it's 15-year anniversary this year, and Lizzy reveals that she's not holding her breathe for a reboot, but she definitely wouldn't be opposed to it.