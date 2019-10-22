Scarlett Johansson Has Banned This From Happening At Colin Jost’s Bachelor Party

Scarlett Johansson, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2019

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Scarlett Johansson has an idea of what should happen at fiancé Colin Jost's bachelor party. Well, more so what shouldn't happen.

During an appearance on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon asked her whether Saturday Night Live castmate Michael Che would be planning Jost's last hoorah before their wedding

"Oh, no. I don't think that's a good idea," she explained. "I feel like if he throws it, it's going to be, like, by the Port Authority. And it's gonna be very local. I don't think that's a good idea."

Though Fallon said NYC's bus terminal didn't sound like the worst venue, the Avengers actress was not impressed—and cut him from the guest list. "No, you can't go!" Johansson joked. "Michael's not throwing it. He's not. Is this is a thing now?"

To get her point across, she spoke directly to the cameras, offering a message to the comedian: "Michael, I know where you work, Michael."

Photos

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Cutest Pics

Of course, she has no hard feelings, adding that Che is a delightful guy. 

"We'll see what happens," she added. "Stay tuned!"

Back in September, when the "Weekend Update" duo stopped by the late night show, Che admitted he would most certainly be taking on the role of party planner.

After all, without his help, "it would be so boring," Che joked at the time. "It would be definitely in the daytime and Scarlett will certainly be there."

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal.)

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

