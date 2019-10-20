Inside the Devastating True Story Revealed in Tell Me Who I Am

In 1982, Alex Lewis woke up from a three-month coma and couldn't remember anything or anyone—except for his twin brother, Marcus.

All of a sudden the keeper of his sibling's memories, Marcus Lewis took the opportunity to try to protect Alex from remembering their shared truth. In turn he started piecing together a happier past for Alex.

The documentary Tell Me Who I Am, now streaming on Netflix, features the British brothers reckoning with the motorcycle crash that stripped an 18-year-old Alex of his identity, the trust he put in Marcus, the lies Marcus told him, and the reality they ultimately both had to confront.

The Lewis twins previously told their story in a 2013 book of the same name that "plays out like a psychological thriller, and yet it's real," director Ed Perkins told Salon when the movie screened at the Telluride Film Festival. "It's one of those stories, that if it wasn't true, you wouldn't believe it. I thought the themes of memory and identity, truth and lies, and the blurring of fact and fiction were fascinating."

SPOILERS AHEAD