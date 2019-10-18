Influencer Katie Stauffer Takes Us Inside Her World

When was the moment where you guys were starting to rise? Was there a specific video or something that you put out that was taking off?

It was either the Mila video about her hitting the gym, or probably the preschool video that was like the most popular. People died over that.

Do any of the other kids pitch you any ideas? Does Mila ever want to create something of her own too or have any ideas?

They love to do the challenge video, so they kind of have another YouTube for that and that's thing to do. So, she definitely comes up with ideas for that cause they watch YouTube all the time. They constantly come up with ideas for that.

What do you think is the biggest misconception about influencers?

You know, [that] creating content is really easy, so they're just making all this money and not doing anything—because that is so not true. There's a lot that goes into [it,] even if it's just a photo. I'd probably say that people just think that they're making all this money and doing nothing when it's so time consuming. You can't miss a day. You've always got to be on, you've got to be posting all the time, but very consistent. And when you have five kids and lives, it's not me. Then keeping up with content for brands and stuff, and it's not just like you shoot something for a brand and they're like, 'Oh, it's perfect.' You sometimes have to to redo it. And especially for people that are dealing with kids, like working with kids and doing it. It's hard.