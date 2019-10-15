Every Fabulous Look From Kate Middleton's Royal Tour of Pakistan

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 5:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton

Jeff Spicer - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is serving looks during her and Prince William's five-day tour of Pakistan. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially kicked off the tour on Monday, Oct. 14, where the couple was greeted by Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Pakistani Air Force base in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad. 

Their five-day tour of Pakistan is meant to improve relationships between the U.K. and Pakistan. The pair will also be attending several programs meant to empower young people and organizations that help ensure their access to quality education — particularly for young girls and women. 

"The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis, and hearing more about their aspirations for the future," read a statement released by The Palace. 

While kicking off the first day of the tour, Middleton was spotted wearing a gorgeous blue ensemble by Catherine Walker that gave us major Princess Diana vibes. She paired the ombre, cowl neck gown and trousers with nude Rubert Sanderson heels striking a resemblance to a dress that Princess Diana wore during her 1996 visit to Pakistan

On the second day of the tour, the Duke and Duchess visited the Islamabad Model College to learn about the work of Teach for Pakistan — an organization that recruits and trains young professionals for a two-year fellowship in which they teach low-income schools. During their visit, on Oct. 15, Middleton paired nude ballet flats with a periwinkle shalwar kalmeez and dupatta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. 

So far, Middleton has been experimenting with a lot of blue and emerald green hues — and we're loving it. 

Watch

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Share a Fashion Favorite

While The Palace has yet to reveal the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's itinerary, we're ready to see what other fashion looks Middleton will be serving at the various locations they'll be visiting. 

Stay updated on all the duchess' fashion looks with E!'s gallery below. 

Kate Middleton, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Pakistan

Karwai Tang/WireImage

All That Glitters Is Green

One word: Glam! The Duchess enlisted beloved British label Jenny Packham to help make her arrival to a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner of Pakistan one to remember. She complemented the emerald green gown with statement earrings by Onitaa.

Kate Middleton

Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

Embracing the Culture

Fashion met function for Kate's visit to the Islamabad Model College for Girls on Tuesday, Oct. 15. She paired nude ballet flats with a periwinkle shalwar kalmeez and dupatta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Making a Difference

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge learned about the work of Teach for Pakistan—an organization that recruits and trains graduates and young professionals for a two-year fellowship in which they teach in low-income schools.

Article continues below

Kate Middleton

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Splash of Color

For a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister, the mom of three dressed the part in a bright green tunic by Catherine Walker, white trousers by Khan and a scarf by Satrangi.

Kate Middleton, Pakistan

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Warm Welcome

Upon the royal couple's arrival in Pakistan, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped off the plane wearing a custom, ombre blue design by Catherine Walker, which was modeled after the traditional shalwar kameez.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Fashion , The Royals , Style Collective , Style , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Prince William
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.