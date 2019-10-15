Gilt's 70% Off Designer Denim Sale: 6 Jeans We're Adding to Our Cart

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 3:00 AM
Are you a black jeans-everyday-kind-of-girl? Or do you like tucking a dark denim cigarette jean into some killer Frye boots instead? Either way, Gilt is having a 70% off sale on all designer denim! From classic wash denim skinnies—from 7 For All Mankind to Rag & Bone—to bold and bright beauties—from Mother Looker to J Brand—there's enough denims to dress up your gams for every occasion.
Here are six of our favorites below.
Punk meets practical in these black high-rise skinny ankle jeans. Pair them with a sinister lippy and channel your inner goth babe.
You'll be a peach in these pale pink high-rise corduroy jeans. Add a bright nail polish to kick it up a notch.
Take a walk on your wild side in these powder blue leopard denims. Add a fun eyeshadow to up your wow factor.
Chic meets sophisticated with these ankle skinny denims. Mix and match a loud peacoat jacket to amp up your flair.
Cut shapes in these dark cigarette leg denims. Pair them with a tailored blazer and reach new executive realness heights in your wardrobe.
Keep them guessing with these unexpected brown skinny denims to transform your fall fashion. Add a cashmere sweater and you can paint the town cozy.
