Stormi Webster Shows Off Her Adorable Dance Moves to Dad Travis Scott's Music

Stormi Webster knows her famous dad when she hears him.
Considering Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's 1-year-old daughter has music in her genes, it's no surprise she's already got her own moves. As the latest proof, the Grammy-nominated rapper shared a clip of his little one watching a video of him with his track, "Stargazing," playing.
It's clear the youngster immediately recognized the song as Scott's because she got visibly excited and started to dance along, mesmerized by the clip on the phone in her hand.
Both of the kiddo's parents have expressed her interest in music with Scott noting in a Rolling Stone interview last year that "Stargazing" is one of her favorites. In a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office, Jenner was with her daughter when her "favorite song" played on a nearby TV.
Last year, Scott shared a clip of the then-9-month-old baby excitedly watching him on a TV screen during a concert on the Astroworld-Wish You Were Here tour.
"She is just like her dad, but she does look like me, so. She is obsessed with her dad, though," Jenner told fans during a Snapchat Q&A last year. "They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, [it's like] I'm not even there."
And, while the makeup mogul and music star are currently on a break, the little girl continues to be their main focus. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi" Jenner tweeted following headlines about them "taking space apart." "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."
"Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi," a source previously told E! News. "She would never take that away from him."
While their romance is in limbo, there's already been talk of getting back together. "They both know it's inevitable, they just needed some breathing room to work out a few of their issues," a source said. "They want to make it work and have both expressed they miss each other and are still in love with one another."