Pete Davidson Returns to SNL and Jokes About His Absence

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 13, 2019 7:54 AM
Pete Davidson is back...from the Upside Down...
The 25-year-old actor and comedian returned to NBC's Saturday Night Live after being MIA from the first two episodes of the current 45th season. The reason for his absence? Hiding from the Demogorgon. During his monologue, guest host and Stranger Things star David Harbour went backstage, which was transformed into the Upside Down, and lo and behold, Davidson was there.
"No. No, it can't be. Pete Davidson?! Is this where you've been? In the Upside Down?" Harbour asked.
"Yeah, dude. It's lit, right?" Davidson replies.
"Uh, not it's not," Harbour said. "Why don't you come back with me, you can do the show tonight."
"Yeah, maybe," Davidson replied. "Didn't you like, die in here at the end of the show? Are you dead?"
"No, I don't, I mean, I can't, I'm not exactly authori- just watch the show, you'll find out next season," Harbour said.
In reality, Davidson was absent from SNL these past two weeks because he was in Atlanta filming the movie The Suicide Squad.
Colin Jost poked fun at him on SNL's Weekend Update last week, saying, "A man who drove his car to a music festival still cannot remember where he parked his car a week after the show. Well, we hope you make it back soon, Pete."
Davidson appeared in person on Saturday's installment of Weekend Update.
"I did hear your little joke about me last week," he told Jost. "Your gentle little ribbing, calling me that guy who lost his car at a music festival for a week, which I looked up. It was not me. And by the way, Colin, I don't know if you've seen Joker, but I think you should start being way nicer to me. I'm serious."
He also gave his take on the rise of STDs in the United States.
"Yeah, I don't see the problem, Colin," he said. "These are all things that you can cure with a shot. I don't know how this is even news, really. I understand people can be worried about STDs. I get tested all the time because I look like I have all of them. Yeah, and I might have created my own. But every single time, I pray that I only get the ones that you just mentioned because you can just take a pill and keep rolling the dice, you know?"
"The flu can last like a month, but syphilis, it's like four days," he said. "Bring it on. The flu is like four syphilises."
"That's like a really optimistic way of looking at it," Jost said.
"It's the only way, Colin," Davidson replied.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
