Billy Porter Confirms He's Starring in the Live-Action Cinderella Film

Sat., Oct. 12, 2019

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo... Billy Porter just made our dreams come true.

The Pose star officially confirmed the news on Saturday evening at the New Yorker Festival. He'll be playing the iconic fairy godmother role in James Corden's musical live-action remake of Cinderella.

"I have a couple movies that I'm working on," he shared on the New Yorker's Instagram Stories. "I'm gonna be playing the fairy godmother in the new Cinderella movie with Camila Cabello."

That's right! He'll join the "Shameless" singer, who will make her acting debut as Cinderella herself. Plus, the 22-year-old star is expected to create the upcoming film's music, with the help of Corden (of course). As of now, Porter and Cabello are the only two actors attached to the Disney remake, which is described as a "modern re-imagining of the classic fairytale."

Additionally, Kay Cannon (Blockers director) will have a hand in the project, along with Corden's production company partner at Fulwell73, Leo Pearlman.

Porter has yet to share the exciting news on his social media pages, but we're sure it won't be long before he does.

So far this year has been an unforgettable one for the Pose actor. Just last month, he made history at the 2019 Emmys after winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He is the first openly gay African American man to be nominated or win in the category.

Making the win even more special? It was also his first nomination ever.

"We are the people. We as artists are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet," he said as he accepted his award that night. "Please don't ever stop doing that. Please don't ever stop telling the truth. I love you all. They're telling me to please stop. God bless you. If I forgot anybody, I'm sorry. I love you all." 

We can't wait to see Porter hit the big screen as the iconic Disney character.

