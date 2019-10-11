Ryan Murphy Announces His Son Is Cancer Free After “Difficult” Journey

Ryan got visibly emotional during the speech, but soldiered on to praise his colleague and friend. The writer detailed the effects the cancer had on his son at such a young age, and explained that Dana's guidance carried him and his family through such a difficult season.

"I cannot express to you in this room how difficult this was on him, how difficult this was on our family," he continued. "I still have not emotionally recovered, to be honest. But Ford has. He turned five a week ago. And I'm so proud to proclaim that he is cancer free."

Ryan is father to two sons with husband David Miller, and never fails to speak about the joy he has gotten from being a father. "His name is Ford. I brought him home today from the hospital and Logan gave him kind of a side eye," he exclusively told E! News at the American Horror Story: Freak Show premiere in Hollywood. "For 21 months, Logan has been the light of my life and now there are two."