Julie Andrews' Mary Poppins Memories Are Sweeter Than a Spoonful of Sugar

It's time to take a stroll down memory lane.

Julie Andrews has had a successful career as an actress starring in some of the most beloved films in the world for over three decades. Whether you know her from her career making role as Mary Poppins or as the hilarious grandmother in Princess Diaries, she's no doubt an American icon. Now, the actress has penned a new memoir titled Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years and talked with Diane Sawyer in an exclusive interview for Good Morning America.

The two discussed, among many things, Julie being cast as Mary Poppins at just 27-years-old, a role which would go on to launch her career into superstardom and become an American classic. "I was learning on my feet, Diane," the actress shared. "I mean so fast." To add to the learning curve, Julie also talks about becoming a new mother during that time period and breastfeeding her newborn daughter.