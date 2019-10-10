Chris Pratt and Tom Holland Are the Ultimate Dynamic Duo in Pixar's Onward Trailer

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland were made to play brothers!

The first full-length trailer for Disney-Pixar's new animated film Onward was released on Thursday, following May's teaser, and gives viewers a better look at the great comedic chemistry between the two actors.

In the film, Pratt and Holland, known for past roles in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man movies, play teenagers Ian and Barley Lightfoot, who lived in what Pixar described as a "suburban fantasy world." They embark on a quest, or rather, a road trip, to resurrect their dead father for 24 hours. Specifically, in one piece, because the spell they cast didn't exactly work perfectly the first time.

Naturally, hijinks ensue. The movie is part Lord of the Rings, part Weekend at Bernie's. The characters are mythological. The settings are relatively modern. Ian and Barley encounter some wise-talking fairies at a convenience store, for example.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays the brothers' mother. Octavia Spencer also stars.