Bachelor Nation's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Give an Update on Their Wedding Planning

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are getting ready to say "I do."
The Bachelor in Paradise couple dished on their wedding plans during Wednesday's episode of Bachelor Happy Hour.
While the two haven't nailed down a date, Loch said she's already feeling "so stressed out."
"I don't even know where to start with the wedding," the bride-to-be said.
Although, they have a few details squared away—including their wedding season. Loch said the pair hopes to tie the knot "at the end of next year, maybe October/November time." She also said they're thinking of getting hitched in Florida and that they "kind of liked the idea of it just being us up there" instead of having a bridal party.
As for the vibe of the big day, Wendt said he wants it to feel "romantic."
"We want it to be like a small, intimate romantic wedding and nothing big and flashy," he said. "It's just going to be, like, a garden. Just something really sweet. I want everyone to just feel good. We're just excited to start planning."
However, he's really just focused on making his bride-to-be happy.
"I call the engagement my hard part, so I'm just the ‘yes' man for the next 12 months," he said.
Still, his future wife may need a little assistance when it comes to planning the soirée.
"I need to get a planner is what I really need to do," she said, "because I'm realizing there's so much that goes into it. My mom got me a really cute wedding planner, and there's just so many things that I never even realized were a thing."
Wendt popped the question in September. However, he had been planning the proposal for quite some time. In fact, the firefighter said he started hunting for the perfect ring in April. He knew just where to look, too. The Canadian went straight to Wendt's Jewellery, which his family has owned for 135 years.
"Every engagement ring and wedding band from both sides—my mom's and dad's side—is from this little shop," he told the podcast.
While he had an idea of what Loch wanted based on comments here and there, he still wanted the sparkler to be a surprise. He even had his cousin, who worked at the jeweler, clean Loch's other rings so he could secretly find out her size. In the end, he picked the perfect one.
"Like, if I would have designed it myself, I would have designed this exact ring," Loch said.
Wendt got the ring in May but decided to propose at the end of the summer.
"Full disclosure: I actually practiced in the mirror a few times," he said. "She would, like, go to yoga, and I would go upstairs, just to make sure it's there still there, because it was kind of an expensive thing to hide in my closet."
Finally, the big day arrived. Wendt and Loch headed out to Toronto Islands, where they enjoyed a picnic and a bike ride. Wendt also tricked Loch into thinking they had to take a picture for an Instagram ad. After posing for the shot, he grabbed the ring from his pocket and dropped down to one knee.
"I could see the moment when I went from 'Stand here for the ad' to speaking my heart to her," he recalled. "Her face just turned to, like, ‘Holy f--king s--t. It's happening.'"
Of course, the Florida native said yes. Wendt also had a photographer capture the precious moment.
This wasn't the only major milestone the season five stars had experienced since leaving Bachelor in Paradise. They also moved in together in December.
Congrats to the happy couple!