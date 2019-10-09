Matt Lauer Fires Back at Rape Allegation in Open Letter

Amid a publicly unveiled rape allegation against him, Matt Lauer has spoken up with his side of the story.

Ahead of the release of Ronan Farrow's upcoming book, Catch and Kill, Variety obtained a copy of the book and reported on an allegation in it against the former Today co-anchor from Brooke Nevils. According to Variety, Nevils accused Lauer of anally raping her in his hotel room at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Per Variety, Nevils was in Sochi to work with Meredith Vieira, who was part of Today's Olympics coverage that year, and she and Nevils were allegedly at a hotel bar one night when they ran into Lauer and he joined them.

According to Nevils' account, reported by Variety, she allegedly had six shots of vodka and went to Lauer's room twice, once to get her press credential back after, according to her, Lauer jokingly took it, and again after his invite. In his hotel room, she alleged, according to Variety, Lauer pushed her against the door and kissed her and pushed her onto the bed, allegedly "flipping her over, asking if she liked anal sex," Farrow wrote of Nevils' account. "She said that she declined several times."

Citing Nevils' account, Farrow wrote she "was in the midst of telling him she wasn't interested again when he 'just did it'...Lauer, she said, didn't use lubricant. The encounter was excruciatingly painful. 'It hurt so bad. I remember thinking, Is this normal?' She told me she stopped saying no, but wept silently into a pillow." According to Nevils' account in the book, per Variety, the then-anchor allegedly asked her if she liked it and she told him yes. The author wrote she allegedly "bled for days."

"It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent," Nevils told Farrow, according to Variety. "It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn't want to have anal sex."