Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb reacted to new allegations of rape against Matt Lauer on Wednesday's episode of Today.

"I feel like we owe it to our viewers to pause for a moment," Guthrie said during the first hour of the show. "You know, this is shocking and appalling, and I honestly don't even know what to say about it. I want to say that we—I know it wasn't easy for our colleague Brooke [Nevils] to come forward then. It's not easy now. And we support her and any women who come forward with claims. It's just very painful for all of us at NBC and who are at the Today show. It's very, very, very difficult."

Kotb then looked back at Lauer's 2017 firing, which took place following a complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior.

"I'm looking at you, and I'm having a weird moment that we were sitting here just like this two years ago, and truth be told, Savannah and I did a little prayer upstairs just before just to sort of sort out what we were going to do," she said. "I think it's like you feel like you've known someone for 12 years, and I don't know if you guys have ever felt like that: You know someone, you know them, you feel like you know them inside and out. And then, all of a sudden, like, a door opens up, and it's a part of them you didn't know. And we don't know all the facts in all of this, but they're not allegations of an affair. They're allegations of a crime. I think that's shocking to all of us here who've sat with Matt for many, many years. So, I think we're going to just sort of continue to process this part of this horrific story. And, as you said, you know, our thoughts are with Brooke. It's not easy what she did to come forward. It's not easy at all."