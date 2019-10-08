The Office Originally Had a Completely Wild and Different Ending for Jim and Pam's Wedding

You laughed, you cried, you watched Jim and Pam walk down the aisle 10 years ago when The Office's "Niagara" episode aired on October 8, 2009.

Yep, it's the tin anniversary for Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) Halpert. And things almost ended entirely different than they did in the one-hour episode.

In an interview with EW, episode director Paul Feig, executive producer Greg Daniels and star, writer and executive producer Mindy Kaling looked back on the original way the episode was supposed to end.