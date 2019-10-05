Nikki Bella Says She’s Open to Marrying Artem Chigvintsev

Are those wedding bells we hear?

Not too fast.

At the 20th-anniversary celebration of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, 35-year-old Nikki Bella opened up about the possibility of marrying Artem Chigvintsev.

When asked if a wedding between the two lovebirds would soon be on the horizon, Bella replied: "Oh, gosh no." But that doesn't mean marriage is completely off the table—she's definitely open to the possibility, but right now, Nikki said "it's just scary."

"Marriage and babies are really scary for me right now," Nikki shared with E! News on the blue carpet outside of the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on October 4.

While Nikki shares that it's "scary" to be thinking about family and marriage at this point in her life and relationship, she hasn't shied away from openly discussing it with not only her fans but of course her significant other as well.