Travis Scott Speaks Out on Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors

Travis Scott wants to set the record straight one last time.

Days after news broke that he and Kylie Jenner were taking a break from their relationship, the 28-year-old rapper released his first public statement regarding the matter via Instagram.

"[it's] really affecting when u see false things said about you [sic]," Travis remarked. "Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music and family at this moment is what's real."

His comment echoes what Kylie, 22, previously shared about their shocking split. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️" she tweeted. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Rumors of Scott's alleged infidelity began circulating after an Instagram account attempted to romantically link the hip-hop star to an internet personality. Rojean Kar—otherwise known as YungSweetRo—also denied the cheating claims, writing online, "Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it's affecting real lives. Thank you."