Keep Talking: How Reality TV Shows Tend to Their Contestants' Mental Health

People knew more or less what they were getting themselves into when they signed up for VH1's Couples Therapy. The premise was built right into the title.

Whether or not the televised sessions helped in the long run (Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are still together; Doug Hutchison and Courtney Stodden, not so much), the team of counselors headed up by psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann, was the real deal. The debate still rages, sparked again recently by the premiere of Showtime's Couples Therapy (also unscripted but with non-famous people and otherwise unrelated), over whether help-seekers benefit at all from the reality-TV therapy format, but the shows are ostensibly about counseling.

But what about the reality shows where tending to one's mental health seems like the last thing on anyone's mind? Since audiences watching Big Brother, The Bachelor and Survivor can feel themselves losing it after an hour, think of how the people shut up in a house with no outside news, competing for the affections of a rose-wielding suitor, and scrounging food while actively plotting against each other are feeling after weeks on end.

Which is why these shows keep a therapist at the ready.