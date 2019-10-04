Justin Bieber Gets Into Country Music With Dan + Shay on “10,000 Hours”

Justin Bieber just blessed us this morning with new music!

The newly married singer teamed up with country duo Dan + Shay (a.k.a Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) for the new single, "10,000 Hours," marking Bieber's first venture into the country genre.

The 24-year-old co-wrote the love song alongside Smyers and Mooney, which channels the same sentimental and romantic vibes as the Grammy-winning duo's hit song "Speechless." In it, Bieber, Smyers, and Mooney promise a lifetime of learning and loving their sweethearts with some dreamy harmonies and smooth vocals.

"I'd spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more, baby, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours," they sing in the chorus. "And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try. If it's 10,000 hours or the rest of my life, I'm gonna love you."

The trio began teasing their collaboration earlier this week, with Bieber even teasing a snippet of the song with fans just hours before the track dropped.