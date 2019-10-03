Why Didn't Anybody Tell the Saved By the Bell Cast About the Reboot?

"I guess I'm not shocked because I feel like everybody's doing a reboot, everybody's rebooting every show, every movie, it's all being redone" Thiessen told PopCulture.com. "I guess I'm not shocked about it, I guess I'll be curious as everybody else to see what exactly it is, I don't know anything."
The new Saved By the Bell is part of NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock. Lopez and Berkley are the only attached stars—so far. In the new Saved By the Bell, Governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many schools in low-income areas. To make good, he starts busing those students to schools in affluent communities, including Bayside High where Jessie and Slater work now. Hijinks, of course, ensure. The Mindy Project, 30 Rock and Great News veteran Tracey Wigfield is behind the new iteration.
Gosselaar, who is starring in mixed-ish on ABC, told E! News he hasn't been approached to reprise his role despite his character being involved in the plot description.
"I find that odd too ‘cause when I read that I thought, ‘Huh, I'm on mixed-ish,'" he told us.
Peacock is set to launch in April 2020. A premiere date for the new Saved By the Bell hasn't been announced.
