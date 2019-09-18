Saved By the Bell is coming back with a revival/reboot and Zack Morris' actions at the center of the new series. Now, somebody just needs to call the man who brought Zack to life for all those seasons, Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

"I haven't been approached, so I'm not involved at the moment," Gosselaar told E! News about the Saved By the Bell reboot on Peacock, NBC's new streaming service.

In the new Saved By the Bell, which 30 Rock veteran Tracey Wigfield is creating, Governor Zack Morris gets in hot water for closing too many low-income schools. To combat the bad press, he orders California start bringing affected students to the highest performing schools, including Bayside High.