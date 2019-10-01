Shocking Secrets About Judy Garland's Tragic Life

"I am a woman who wants to reach out and take 40 million people in my arms."

That was why Judy Garland loved to perform, to connect, comfort and console her fans. And she did just that during her legendary 1961 show at Carnegie Hall, which was dubbed "the greatest night in show business history" and made the legend the first woman to ever win Album of the Year at the Grammys.

But that was one bright spot in a life filled with was filled with controlling parents and studio executives, substance abuse issues, mental health struggles and tumultuous romances after The Wizard of Oz came out in 1939, making Garland one of the biggest stars in Hollywood at the age of 17. As her career skyrocketed, thanks to her vocal prowess and turns in hits like Meet Me in St. Louis and A Star is Born, Garland battled insomnia, depression, and alleged domestic abuse, all of which she tried to hide from her adoring fans with a smile.

Now, in Judy, Renée Zellweger is earning rave reviews and Oscar buzz for her performance of the late icon, who died 50 years ago at just 47 years old. For Zellweger, no stranger herself to tabloid attention, it was important to show the woman behind the legend, to reveal how Frances Ethel Gumm, the toddler whose career started at two and a half years old, became Judy Garland.