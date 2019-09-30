Rosalía Shares the Importance of Singing in Spanish for Her MTV VMAs Debut Despite Backlash

Rosalía continues to march to the beat of her own drum!

The 26-year-old singer is opening up about her music, what it was like performing at the 2019 MTV VMAs and more. As W Magazine's latest cover star, the Latin Grammy winner candidly shared what it was like to make her first televised appearance on a major American awards show.

"I was so happy that I could sing in Spanish," she expressed about her MTV VMAs performance, where she sang her hit tunes "Aute Cuture," "A Ningun Hombre" and "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" with Ozuna. "As a musician, language is almost like another instrument. Every word has a sound."

She added, "And if this is the first time I'm on television in America, I wanted the world to hear me."

The Spanish singer explained that along with dancing and singing, she has to do "hair-ography." She said, "There is no lip-syncing at all, and there is all that hair moving around."