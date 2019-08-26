2019 MTV VMAs Winners: The Complete List

The wait is over because the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here!

Celebrities such as Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía,Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more A-listers are among the numerous artists that are set to perform at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the 36th annual award show. So, it's safe to say that it's going to be one wild night, especially with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco hosting the star-studded event.

Plus, Jennifer Lopez will be passing the baton on to Missy Elliot since she is the newest recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Fans can expect the rapper to put her thing down, flip it and work it on the theater's stage.

But that's not all. The prized awards will be handed out, too. Check out the complete list of MTV VMAs winners below as they are updated in real time!