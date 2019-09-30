Why John Cena Has Never Taken a Vacation, Ever

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by emily belfiore | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 7:45 AM
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
It's all work and no play for John Cena.
The WWE star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday to talk about his upcoming film, Playing With Fire, and revealed that he's never taken a vacation, like, ever.
This surprising confession was prompted by host Ellen DeGeneres, who mentioned an interesting fun fact that she had heard about the wrestler through the grapevine.
"I believe you've been working non-stop since, like, 2002, or something," the Emmy winner said.
"That's correct," Cena replied.
When asked to recall the longest time he's spent away from the ring or a film set, Cena had a shocking response:
"I haven't taken a vacation ever," the wrestler-turned-actor told the daytime host.
"Like, a week?" DeGeneres questioned.
"Oh, no. Not even a chance," Cena said. "There was a few times that I could take two days away from my work and I would still be kind of jonesing to go back to work."
So, why hasn't he taken a vacation? Cena says that it's because he doesn't want to take any moment of his career for granted.
"I don't know how to tell you this, but I play fight with people for a living," he joked. "That shouldn't be a job, so I really enjoy it and I love what I do. And I just know that it's going to end at some point, so I kind of want to enjoy it all."
Don't worry, it sounds like the Blockers star is open to fitting in more vacation times these days.
"I've spent a lot of time wanting to just continue to work," Cena said. "But as of late, I've been kind of able to undo that hard wiring and enjoy the now and take some time off."
As for what he'll do in his free time, DeGeneres had some ideas:
"Do you have hobbies? Do you play golf or tennis? You work out, obviously," DeGeneres said.
"I'm going to start soon," Cena quipped.
"You're going to start working out? Yeah, you should do something about that," she teased.
