Why Jessica Simpson Won't Be Wearing Skinny Jeans After 100-Pound Weight Loss

When Jessica Simpson goes shopping, she may not be picking up one type of clothing.
Just days after revealing her 100-pound weight loss, the businesswoman and designer headed to HSN to sell a variety of items from her fashion line.
While selling her pull-on high rise flared jeans, Jessica revealed that she's no longer interested in wearing skinny jeans.
"I don't think I'll ever get back to [my skinny jeans]. I save them and say, ‘One day.' But after having kids, I don't think that your hips really ever go completely back," she explained. "Your body changes!"
While modeling her own pair of jeans, which are available for less than $70 online, Jessica said she was able to "squeeze myself into a size 27."
Jessica's appearance comes after the singer and actress took to Instagram and shared her weight loss journey after welcoming baby No 3.
"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," she shared on social media when giving credit to her trainer Harley Pasternak. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."
According to People, Jessica opened up about her weight loss during her appearance on HSN. In between selling dazzling western-style boots and button-down plaid shirts, the mother-of-three admitted it was a "lot of hard work."
"I've been working very hard. When you're pregnant, I gain a lot, I mean, a lot," she shared. "I didn't expect to gain as much with my third. I thought I'd learned my lesson, but apparently, that's just the way God made me, very hungry and pregnant."
For those closest to Jessica, they can't help but notice a proud mom madly in love with her family. And yes, she's also proud of how far she's come.
"We were kind of just getting in shape between kids and now it was sort of, ‘Ok, I want to look fierce again and look great, confident and energized and I want to do it in a sustainable way.' That was her main goal," Harley shared with E! News. "She is feeling like she did before she had kid. In control of everything and such a great attitude of not beating herself up if she doesn't eat perfectly everyday so it's a very helpful perspective."