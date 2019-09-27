Why Jessica Simpson Won't Be Wearing Skinny Jeans After 100-Pound Weight Loss

When Jessica Simpson goes shopping, she may not be picking up one type of clothing.

Just days after revealing her 100-pound weight loss, the businesswoman and designer headed to HSN to sell a variety of items from her fashion line.

While selling her pull-on high rise flared jeans, Jessica revealed that she's no longer interested in wearing skinny jeans.

"I don't think I'll ever get back to [my skinny jeans]. I save them and say, ‘One day.' But after having kids, I don't think that your hips really ever go completely back," she explained. "Your body changes!"

While modeling her own pair of jeans, which are available for less than $70 online, Jessica said she was able to "squeeze myself into a size 27."