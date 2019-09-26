Amanda Bynes Is Looking Forward to a ''Career in Fashion'' After Move to Sober Living Facility

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 6:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Amanda Bynes

Instagram

Amanda Bynes is "focused on her sobriety" and looking forward to a future in fashion.

It's been a minute since the star posted on her new Instagram page, but a source tells E! News that "everything is status quo with Amanda."

"She hasn't had a recent relapse and is not doing drugs or alcohol. She is focused on her sobriety right now and committed to it and she feels really good about it," the insider shares. "She's doing really well." In fact, the former child star made the decision to enter a sober living community on her own accord, which has been a great influence on the 33-year-old. 

The source says, "She has a great support system with the other people there who are also in recovery. They all support each other."

Watch

Drake Bell Recalls Working With Amanda Bynes

While the star graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise in June, she has yet to start working. However, the source says, "She still does have aspirations for a career in fashion."

And it seems like the star has the beginnings of a fashion line in order. Last October, the Amanda Show star filed to trademark the phrase "Vintage by Amanda Bynes" for use on clothes, cosmetics, jewelry, furniture, and household containers. At the moment, it appears those plans are on hold, but there's no doubt the star can accomplish anything she puts her mind to. 

In an interview with Paper magazine the star previously shared, "I have no fear of the future. I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it's only up from here."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Amanda Bynes , , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.