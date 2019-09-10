Amanda Bynes Debuts Wild New Look in Return to Instagram

Amanda Bynes is making a big impression with her first-ever post to Instagram.

On Tuesday, the former child star directed her 2.9 million Twitter followers to her new Instagram profile. She shared, "Hey guys ! I'm on Instagram now ! Check me out."

Since making the announcement, the Amanda Show star has racked up over 8,000 followers and the number continues to grow. At the moment, only nine people are lucky enough to count Amanda as one of their followers, and most of them are designers, with the exception of Nicky and Paris Hilton.

The first photo the starlet shared was a selfie, which gives her new followers a glimpse at the pink locks she is sporting. Her long hair is pulled up into a half-do and styled into loose waves. She accessorizes the look with a pink necklace and gold septum ring, giving the star a punk edge.