Justin Bieber Needs Your Help Picking Out Wedding Tuxedos and the Choices Are Bananas

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 2:55 PM
Baby, baby, baby ohhhh! Justin Bieber really needs your help.
As the music superstar prepares to marry Hailey Bieber again in a South Carolina ceremony, Beliebers across the country are being asked to assist in the wedding process.
Believe it or not, Justin may need a tuxedo for the big day!
"Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three," he shared on Instagram with a collage of wild and unique looks.
One of the choices was Tipsy Elves' rainbro suit and pants that come out to an affordable $85. But if you aren't impressed with those options, there's more!
"Help me choose my tuxedo for the wedding," he posted less than an hour later. "Here are two more options."
If the banana suit caught your attention, you aren't alone. We found the two-piece set on Tipsy Elves for $90 and all sizes minus one are available. Hurry, Justin. Hurry.
As you likely could have guessed, many of Justin's friends and fans were quick to share their recommendations.
But if you want to know what Hailey thinks, she's a fan of the Dumb and Dumber tux that includes short shorts and a real tight top.
View this post on Instagram
Help me choose my tuxedo for the wedding here are two more options
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
Ultimately, we're just going to have to wait and see what the Biebs wears when he walks down the aisle at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location in South Carolina.
While the couple is understandably trying to keep the date on the down-low, preparations appear to be well underway outside the fashion department.
Hailey recently visited the Pellequr spa in Beverly Hills for some pre-wedding pampering. She also continues to take classes at Hot Pilates in West Hollywood.
Earlier this week, E! News also confirmed that "Love Again" singer Daniel Caesar will perform at the intimate bash. And rumor is some Kardashians could be in attendance.
"Guests will be family and close friends/close church friends only," an insider previously shared with E! News. "It's going to be very intimate. They don't want a huge to-do and want it to be very religion-focused and spiritual."
