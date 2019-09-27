How Renée Zellweger Got Ready for the Most Demanding Role of Her Life

"It was super different from anything I've done before," she told E! about playing Garland. "It didn't really feel like a role, it felt like… I don't know…an exploration. Just a big, huge research project and then a celebration. An expression of affection and appreciation from everybody involved in the project."

At the same time, Zellweger also told Vanity Fair that night, "Playing Judy Garland was the most challenging and terrifying role I've done."

Rufus Sewell plays Sid Luft, her third husband and father of her daughter Lorna Luft and son Joey Luft, and Jessie Buckley plays Rosalyn Wilder, Garland's assigned minder who tried to keep her upright and on schedule during the final months of her life in London, where she was hired to do a five-week run at the Talk of the Town nightclub (now the Hippodrome). Her final concert performance was in Copenhagen on March 25, 1969, but she stayed in England with her fifth husband, Mickey Deans, her fifth husband, played by Finn Wittrock in the film, who she had married that March 15. Garland died on June 22.

"She really cared about Judy, and I suppose, for her, it was trying to balance that care and seeing—from a woman's point of view—a woman who was very vulnerable and fragile and yet incredibly powerful and who had an incredible emotional power with thousands of people," Buckley explained Roslyn Wilder, who consulted on the film, to Forbes, "and yet when she came away from it, feeling very isolated and abused by the system and taken for granted. She was trying to make her do what she was incredibly brilliant in doing."

And Buckley felt that Zellweger did an astonishing job getting at the essence of Garland.