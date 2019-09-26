Kirsten Dunst Is Cheering For Another Bring It On And Our Spirit Fingers Are Ready

This idea is sexy, cute and popular to boot.

Yes, Kirsten Dunst is all in on making another Bring It On, she confessed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The plan popped into her head recently when she unknowingly starred in a campaign for Rodarte's new collection with co-star Gabrielle Union. "I had no idea that Gabrielle was in it too and then it became, like, this whole Bring It On thing," she explained to Kelly Clarkson. "I was like, listen, if they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie. It would be so fun!

And pretty and cool and it would definitely dominate the, er, theater.

"We made that movie for no money, zero money," Dunst said of the 2000 cheerleader flick, also starring Eliza Dushku. "It was a Universal movie but one of those where they're just like, 'Go do what you want.'...That's always the best when you don't expect anything and then became so huge."