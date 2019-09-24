Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Spent His First Night Out of Prison With a Naked Pizza Party

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino can officially fist pump back in his own home.

Two weeks ago, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reality star exited Otisville Federal Correctional Institution a free man after serving eight months for tax evasion. Per his sentence, Sorrentino must now complete two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service.

With prison in his rear-view mirror, the newlywed reunited with his wife, Lauren Pesce, and commenced with life—something he had been looking forward to since he surrendered. "The last eight months I've been dreaming of what my first days would be like," he said in a new interview with ET.

As the MTV star and food lover recalled in the interview, that included a naked pizza party, which Pesce confirmed happened on his first night home.